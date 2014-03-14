Reaching the impossible | Достигая невозможного

Published on Mar 14, 2014

Церемония закрытия первых в истории России Паралимпийских зимних игр пройдет на стадионе «Фишт» 16 марта 2014 года. Шоу «Достигая невозможного» прославит спортсменов-паралимпийцев и расскажет, что невозможное становится возможным благодаря силе духа и упорному стремлению к высшим результатам. Главным героем церемонии станет призер Паралимпийских игр 2012 года, спортсмен-колясочник Алексей Чувашев. Продемонстрировав чудеса силы и храбрости, Алексей с помощьюодних только рук поднимется по канату на 15-метровую высоту и в очередной раз докажет, что невозможное -- возможно.



The Closing Ceremony of Russia's first ever Paralympic Winter Games will take place at the Fishtstadium on Sunday, illustrating to the world how the Games have proven the seemingly impossible is possible.

The thrilling show is titled "Reaching the Impossible"and will celebrate the magnificent achievements of the Paralympic athletes, who have shown the world the impossible is possible through strength of spirit and a relentless pursuit of sporting victory.

Aleksey Chuvashev, a rowing Paralympian andmedalist at London 2012 will be a central hero of the Ceremony. Demonstrating the wonders of strength and courage, during a section of the Ceremony he will climb a rope with only his hands to a height of 15 meters.