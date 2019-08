Published on Aug 5, 2019

Israel, a country of limited space and high population, is facing a challenge of how to manage the waste properly.

Israelis produce 5.4 million tons of waste every year, an average of 1.7 kilograms per person daily.

However, due to a lack of infrastructure for processing, only 25% of the waste is recycled.

Israel now is working on a national plan on eliminating polluting landfills and setting up waste management facilities