Published on May 25, 2014

On Hatteberg's People, the last month hasn't been good for news out of Planeview. Crime seemed to be running amok there fostering increasingly negative opinions about the area. There is, however, one woman who sees Planeview a little differently. Her name is Melodee Meyers and she is a mail carrier in the Planeview area. Ask her about Planeview, and she doesn't see crime statistics. She sees 'people'.