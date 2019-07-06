Pakistan wind farm project by Goldwind Co. Ltd金风科技巴基斯坦风电项目

Chinese bridge
66K
87 views

Transcript

The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Jul 6, 2019

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Goldwind

  • Category

  • Song

    • Scent of a Woman - Extreme Music/2 Steps from Hell

  • Artist

    • Nick Phoenix / Thomas Bergersen

  • Album

    • Dreams And Imaginations Vol.3 Ethereal

  • Licensed to YouTube by

    • Epic Elite (on behalf of 2 Steps From Hell); ASCAP, Epic Elite (Music Publishing), and 5 Music Rights Societies

  • Song

  • Artist

    • AO Music

  • Album

    • Twirl

  • Licensed to YouTube by

    • Kobalt (AWAL Digital Limited) (on behalf of AO Music)

  • Song

    • Island Hope

  • Artist

    • Winslow Crockwell

  • Album

    • Vol 3 Ethereal Grooves

  • Licensed to YouTube by

    • SourceAudio Holdings (masters) (on behalf of Sonic Librarian); SourceAudio Holdings (music publishing)

  • Song

    • Hold Me-Two Steps from Hell

  • Artist

    • Two Steps from Hell

  • Album

    • Builds, Contemporary, Drama, Film, Haunting, Melancholy, Sco

  • Licensed to YouTube by

    • Epic Elite; BMI - Broadcast Music Inc., Epic Elite (Music Publishing)
Advertisement
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to