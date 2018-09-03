Peru Fans - FIFA Fan Award 2018 - NOMINEE

Rating is available when the video has been rented.
Published on Sep 3, 2018
Travelling halfway around the globe to witness your country’s first appearance at a World Cup in 36 years is an achievement alone, but the 40,000 Peruvians who descended on Russia did more than just get behind their team. While every Blanquirroja game was a cauldron of noise thanks to them, their enthusiasm and openness saw them taken to the hearts of locals and rival fans alike, bringing red and white joy to the tournament.