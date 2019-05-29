Egyptian dwarfs resort to football to integrate into society

With 20 players, "Kind Stars" is the first football team for dwarfs in Egypt.
"Kind Stars" took part in an annual football competition in the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.
Last week in Alexandria , they won a match against another team of people of normal stature.
The 75,000 dwarfs living in Egypt suffer from unemployment and the lack of affordable healthcare.
Problems facing the dwarfs have lessened thanks to the efforts of the civil society organizations.
By international standards, adults who measure 147 cm or less in height are legally recognized as dwarfs.

