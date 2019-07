Published on Jul 13, 2019

Xie Pingguo has worked as a projectionist at a village cinema in Xiajiang County, Jiangxi Province for 41 years.

His audience numbers have gradually declined since the 1990s, when cable TV services became popular in China's rural regions.

But Xie never quit his job.

He wishes to build a movie museum, so that memories over the past decades could be passed on to future generations.