Morocco's Tangier: "White city" in full development

Published on Jul 31, 2019

Morocco's Tangier is turning into a great destination for investments and tourism. Recently, Tangier port launched new terminals to become the largest Mediterranean sea port.
800 million dollars were also invested in the city's mega-program "Tangier-Metropolis"
The program launched in 2013 aims to develop new areas for urbanization.
Facing the Strait of Gibraltar, it has become a multicultural city where various communities and religions coexist.
Its rich history has formed unique architecture styles with both Arabic and Western characteristics.
Nowadays, the city's development succeeded to attract more tourists than before.

