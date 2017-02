Published on Feb 13, 2017

Ines Boubakri, bronze medal in Rio 2016 and Erwann Le Pechoux, silver medal in Rio 2016 have a very intruiging sport and love story. She won Africa's first women's Olympic fencing medal, he converted to Islam to marry her. ❤



