Is Personal Hygiene in China a Joke?

Watch Queue
Queue
Loading...
Loading...
Sign in to report inappropriate content.
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Personal hygiene in developing countries is always something of concern, however, China considers itself a developed country depending on who it's talking to.
Location - Hanoi, Vietnam
https://goo.gl/maps/oFtWVgC5Zhcx4JNo9
Support us and the channel on Paypal!
http://paypal.me/advchina
Get 1 week early access to EVERY ADVChina episode by supporting us on Patreon or becoming a member of this channel (click Join next to the subscribe button)
SerpentZA: http://www.patreon.com/serpentza
C-Milk: http://www.patreon.com/laowhy86
For Motorcycle adventures around the world, and a talk-show on two wheels go to ADVChina every Monday 1pm EST
https://www.youtube.com/advchina
For a no-nonsense on the street look at Chinese culture and beyond from China’s original YouTuber, join SerpentZA on Friday at 1pm EST
https://www.youtube.com/serpentza
New Video - Get no Respect!
https://youtu.be/AkBgMLwdghs
For a realistic perspective on China and world travel from an American father and a Chinese mother with two half-Chinese daughters go to Laowhy86 every Wednesday 1pm EST
https://www.youtube.com/laowhy86
New Video - Chinese Boomers Explained
https://youtu.be/ctb_JF8-57c
ADV Podcasts - Every other Thursday at 3pm PT/6pm ET
Episode 17 - China's Hostage Diplomacy
https://youtu.be/NnFvWF9ncvo
Living in China for so long, we would like to share some of the comparisons that we have found between China and the west, and shed some light on the situation.
Every week, we take you to a new place in China on our bikes, cover a topic, and reply to your questions.
⚫ Watch Conquering Southern China NOW!
Winston and I ride 5000 km across 5 Chinese provinces and discover crazy food, people and customs!
Discount Promo Code: RIDEWITHUS
https://vimeo.com/ondemand/conquering...
⚫Watch Conquering Northern China
10,000 km. on motorcycles across China's unexplored northern provinces. The Russian border, Inner Mongolia, and even North Korea!
http://vimeo.com/ondemand/conqueringn...
Tune in, hop on, and stay awesome!
http://www.facebook.com/advchina
Music - Cartoon Feat. Juri Pootsman
https://soundcloud.com/nocopyrightsou...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Working...
Loading playlists...