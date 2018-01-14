BREAKING NEWS- Sources Reveal Imminent False-Flag Terror Attacks in China

Published on Jan 14, 2018

This is an urgent news announcement by Newsbud, based on information received from carefully vetted sources both inside and outside the United States.
Radical Cleric Gulen’s Network, CIA’s long-term proxy for Gladio B false flag terror operations, has issued an action order to its top operatives (aka senior lieutenants) in Albania, Bulgaria, Bosnia and Latvia. These operatives are to act as agent provocateurs- to create violence and terror incidents to be blamed on Uyghurs, an ethnic minority in China’s Xinjiang region, and by doing so, incite the Chinese government to respond with force.
As a leading independent media organization Newsbud is releasing and disseminating this urgent announcement now in an attempt to help prevent further terror incidents and carnage. Please do your share and help us disseminate this information.

