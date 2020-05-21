James Charles Threatened His Life After Major Scandal!

Published on May 21, 2020

James Charles has been through his share of drama over the past year, and as he reflected on the feud with Tati Westbrook that changed everything, he was brought to tears over the thought of wanting to end his life.



What’s up y’all, it’s Emile Ennis Jr. with Clevver News, and never forget this time last year when Tati Westbrook’s “Bye Sister” video broke the Internet, completely exposing James Charles.



What started as private tension between two of the YouTube beauty community’s biggest influencers quickly made its way public after Tati shared a 43-minute long video airing out every issue she came to have with James over the past few months.





