Australia Belongs to China!

Published on Oct 4, 2019
Australians did not see this coming, but China pretty much owns Australia.
Gladys Liu has been tied to the propaganda arm of the Chinese communist Party and that's just the tip of the ice-berg, the Chinese United Front has been working behind the scenes in Australia for decades and as the 70th anniversary of Communist China recently showed just how bad things are, the CCP flag is being flown over Australian Police stations and cars mocked up as Chinese police are allowed to drive around the cities of Australia.