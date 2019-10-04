Australia Belongs to China!

Published on Oct 4, 2019

Australians did not see this coming, but China pretty much owns Australia.



Gladys Liu has been tied to the propaganda arm of the Chinese communist Party and that's just the tip of the ice-berg, the Chinese United Front has been working behind the scenes in Australia for decades and as the 70th anniversary of Communist China recently showed just how bad things are, the CCP flag is being flown over Australian Police stations and cars mocked up as Chinese police are allowed to drive around the cities of Australia.



For a deeper dive into China's Propaganda influence and soft power, watch our liveshow ADVPodcasts: https://www.youtube.com/advpodcasts



DOCUMENTARY LINKS:

Conquering Southern China:

https://vimeo.com/ondemand/conquering...



Conquering Northern China:

https://vimeo.com/ondemand/conquering...



Stay Awesome China (my new documentary): https://vimeo.com/ondemand/stayawesom...



For Motorcycle adventures around the world, and a talk-show on two wheels go to ADVChina every Monday 1pm EST

https://www.youtube.com/advchina

This traffic almost killed us

https://youtu.be/sHPGFQVXkvk



For a realistic perspective on China and world travel from an American father and a Chinese mother with two half-Chinese daughters go to Laowhy86 every Wednesday 1pm EST

https://youtu.be/mErixa-YIJE

The world is Jealous of China

https://youtu.be/PK10mdFLpEY



For a no-nonsense on the street look at Chinese culture and beyond from China's original YouTuber, join SerpentZA on Friday at 1pm EST

https://www.youtube.com/serpentza

China's $40 million scam in the USA

https://youtu.be/gYdxAUeyE68



Support Sasha and I on Patreon: http://www.patreon.com/serpentza

Join me on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/winstoninchina

Twitter: @serpentza

Instagram: serpent_za