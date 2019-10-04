Australia Belongs to China!

serpentza
570K
3,157 views

Transcript

The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Oct 4, 2019

Australians did not see this coming, but China pretty much owns Australia.

Gladys Liu has been tied to the propaganda arm of the Chinese communist Party and that's just the tip of the ice-berg, the Chinese United Front has been working behind the scenes in Australia for decades and as the 70th anniversary of Communist China recently showed just how bad things are, the CCP flag is being flown over Australian Police stations and cars mocked up as Chinese police are allowed to drive around the cities of Australia.

For a deeper dive into China's Propaganda influence and soft power, watch our liveshow ADVPodcasts: https://www.youtube.com/advpodcasts

DOCUMENTARY LINKS:
Conquering Southern China:
https://vimeo.com/ondemand/conquering...

Conquering Northern China:
https://vimeo.com/ondemand/conquering...

Stay Awesome China (my new documentary): https://vimeo.com/ondemand/stayawesom...

For Motorcycle adventures around the world, and a talk-show on two wheels go to ADVChina every Monday 1pm EST
https://www.youtube.com/advchina
This traffic almost killed us
https://youtu.be/sHPGFQVXkvk

For a realistic perspective on China and world travel from an American father and a Chinese mother with two half-Chinese daughters go to Laowhy86 every Wednesday 1pm EST
https://youtu.be/mErixa-YIJE
The world is Jealous of China
https://youtu.be/PK10mdFLpEY

For a no-nonsense on the street look at Chinese culture and beyond from China's original YouTuber, join SerpentZA on Friday at 1pm EST
https://www.youtube.com/serpentza
China's $40 million scam in the USA
https://youtu.be/gYdxAUeyE68

Support Sasha and I on Patreon: http://www.patreon.com/serpentza
Join me on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/winstoninchina
Twitter: @serpentza
Instagram: serpent_za

Advertisement
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to