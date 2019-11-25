Mexico v Italy [Highlights] - FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Paraguay 2019™

Published on Nov 25, 2019

It was the Gabriele Gori Show once again at the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Paraguay 2019 as Italy sealed their place in the quarter-finals with a comfortable 6-2 win over Mexico.



