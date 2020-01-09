Jake Paul 'Fell Out Of Love' With Tana Mongeau!

Published on Jan 9, 2020

Jake Paul just admitted to gaining a new love in his life, and spoiler alert: it isn’t Tana Mongeau this time around....



What’s up guys, it’s Sussan Mourad back here on Clevver News, and it looks like Jake Paul has officially fallen out of love with Tana Mongeau.



So a lot of people saw signs of this breakup coming from miles away, because basically all the signs were there: the wedding that took place a month after they started dating, while being open about being in an open relationship, Jake hanging out with other girls, and both hanging out with their exes.



Earlier this month, the two confirmed that they were calling off their five-month marriage via very similar instagram posts.



They each posted the same somber photo cuddling in bed with their dog, and in the caption, Tana even revealed that she’s happy the two are able to sit down and write these posts as they laugh and cry together about this whole thing.



Tana went on to say QUOTE, “for right now we both are taking a break to focus on our own very crazy lives... i’ll never know what the future holds and i will always love Jake and everything we did. i’m grateful to know throughout this i’ve made a best friend for life & found someone to do life with when no one understood me.”



She even joked that because they clearly didn’t sign a prenup, she gets the Lamborghini as a parting gift… if that’s the case, then sign me up for divorce…



Lol Totally kidding… kinda… I think



Jake’s post was very similar as it’s evident the two crafted their responses at the same exact time.



He wrote, “we’re literally laughing at how crazy and stupid the past couple months have been and cracking jokes at how silly this all seems. I wouldn’t change anything that happened.. we’re best friends and right now it’s best for us to focus on our lives & see what the future holds.”



Oh, and in case you were wondering, Jake’s parting gift comes in the form of four legs and slobbery kisses.



But despite the shockingly sudden social media posts, news of a breakup was hardly a shocking turn of events.



In late December, Tana shared a 40-minute long YouTube video titled “the truth about everything. (the wedding, jake, alissa, erika, mtv, mental health, drugs, etc.).”



She literally did break down everything that was going on in her life, and even admitted to putting so much of herself into Jake that she lost herself.



She even went as far as calling their wedding night ‘hell’, adding QUOTE, “I think the second he said, ‘I do,’ to me, he was like, ‘Now what?’ I think he was also over it. I don’t blame him, but it left me clinging, trying to make this work.”

The two also have yet to comment on the fate of their joint MTV show Bustedness which was also recently announced, but it seems like Jake is already moving on and making room in his heart for a whole different kind of love…

Just before the Super Bowl, Jake is gearing up for a boxing match against British YouTuber AnEsonGib on January 30th in Miami.

He opened up to Page Six about the fight and admitted that he’s already chosen this new venture over his wife.

Jake revealed to the outlet QUOTE, “Tana’s been super supportive. We ended things on great terms, we’re friends. I guess I fell in love with the sport of boxing and fell out of love with Tana.”

Uhmmm, ouch...?



Jake also took to Instagram to hype fans up about the press conference held Wednesday, which Tana hosted, with a post of himself gearing up for the big day. I also might add that Tana was wearing a shirt that said “We’re Not Dating” to the press conference… making it clear… these two are DONE!



In another post, Jake shared a video partaking in a bit of smack-talking with his opponent. Alongside the video, he wrote, “I took his nose and he wasn’t happy - Thursday January 30th watch me knockout this clown live on @dazn_usa @matchroomboxing.”



Jake then admitted to being a “single man” who will be bringing his mother as a date to the fight, but he and Tana still seem to be friendly enough to be doing business together.



And who knows, maybe these two will realize they got it right from the beginning and end up back together… after all, it is JUST a ‘break’...



But for now, I gotta hear all your thoughts on Jake’s newfound love, and if you were surprised by any of this news. And do you think there’s a potential Jake and Tana will reconcile?

