Women's Synchronised Diving 10m Platform - Rio Replays | Throwback Thursday

Published on Jan 23, 2020

Enjoy this look back at the women's synchronised 10m platform final from the 2016 Summer Olympic Games in Rio, Brazil. The rival duos from China, Malaysia, and Canada showed an outstanding performance in 5 rounds. This was the final result:



Gold Medal: Chen Ruolin/ Liu Huixia (CHN)

Silver Medal: Jun Hoong Cheong/ Pandelela Rinong Pamg (MAS)

Bronze Medal: Meaghan Benfeito/Roseline Filion (CAN)



