#ThrowbackThursday

Women's Synchronised Diving 10m Platform - Rio Replays | Throwback Thursday

Olympic
4.12M
479 views
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Jan 23, 2020

Enjoy this look back at the women's synchronised 10m platform final from the 2016 Summer Olympic Games in Rio, Brazil. The rival duos from China, Malaysia, and Canada showed an outstanding performance in 5 rounds. This was the final result:

Gold Medal: Chen Ruolin/ Liu Huixia (CHN)
Silver Medal: Jun Hoong Cheong/ Pandelela Rinong Pamg (MAS)
Bronze Medal: Meaghan Benfeito/Roseline Filion (CAN)

What is your favorite Olympic moment of all time? Let us know in the comments below and it might be featured in the next #ThrowbackThursday!
Subscribe to the official Olympic channel here & hit the bell! 🔔: http://bit.ly/SubscribeOlympic

Visit the Olympic Channel, where the Games never end: http://www.olympicchannel.com

Advertisement
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to