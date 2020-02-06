Sofia Richie QUITTING 'KUWTK' Appearances!

Published on Feb 6, 2020

Apparently, Sofia Richie doesn't really see reality TV as a part of her future. She just revealed why she won’t be on the next season of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.”



What’s up? It’s Sussan Mourad here with Clevver News while Sofia Richie made an appearance on the last season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, she says that fans shouldn't get their hopes up for another cameo.



Ever since Sofia and Scott Disick started dating back in 2017, her fans had been waiting for her appearance on Keeping Up.



Sofia’s Kardashian connections run deep as she’s dating Kourtney’s ex and is best friends with Kylie, so it was only a matter of time before she was featured on the show.



In case you forgot Sofia made her KUWTK debut back in October when she joined her boyfriend Scott while on a family vacation with his ex Kourtney Kardashian.



And there were also some awkward moments like this one when Scott, his ex-Kourtney, and his current girlfriend Sofia were all in the hottub together.



But regardless of how much fans liked seeing Sofia on the show, it doesn’t look like she will be back for another season.



Sofia exclusively opened up to ET about why she won't be dropping by for any episodes of KUWTK any time soon.



And no, it has nothing to do with any awkward family moments. Sofia has her own career goals she is focusing on outside reality TV.



Sofia also revealed how she decided to get into acting and why she hadn’t pursued this path in the past.



And she told ET that she has already been auditioning for some TV roles which is super exciting!



She said quote, “The roles I'm reading for right now are kind of similar to me, so they're easy for me to play, and I really, really enjoy it.”



And Sofia also talked about being the daughter of music icon Lionel Richie and younger sister to actress Nicole Richie.



She said that while growing up, she quote “kind of felt like I was stuck in everyone's shadow."



And this is super exciting for Sofia for the most part, who has been modeling since the early days of her career.



But now she’s finally ready to make 2020 her year and pursue her other dreams and her fans are happy for her.



One person said quote, “I'm actually excited to see what roles Sofia richie is auditioning for, she doesn't need the Kardashians. Maybe she'll be on season2 of euphoria!!”



Another said quote, “@sofiarichie is going to be my new favorite actress, I just know it!!! can’t wait to see my girl on the big screen”



And another just said quote, “Sofia Richie. That’s it that’s the tweet”



And we are excited for her too! We’re just looking forward to seeing if she lands any of the roles she’s auditioning for so we can get her back on our TV one way or another.



But Sofia isn’t the only one who isn’t going to be on Keeping Up next season.



Ironically enough, Scott’s ex, Kourtney, is also planning on taking a step back from the show.



She opened up to Entertainment Tonight about why she decided to take a step back from the show.



Kourtney also said that quote, “I, of course, am grateful for all the years of filming our show. But, you know, I've spent so many years on camera and I'm just in a different headspace. It just was a lot of pressure on an everyday life and I've just outgrown that. I think the private moments are so special and I just need more of them.”



And like Kourtney said in the ET interview, she won’t completely step out of the KUWTK world, but she is just going to be prioritizing her happiness and well-being in the coming seasons.



She said quote, "My well-being is more important than the show. I'm not giving in and I'm not going to change my boundaries. That's not gonna happen.”



So it looks like Scott is going to be doing his own thing this coming season.



Well actually, no he’s still gonna have Khloe on the show and we will take all the Scott and Khloe content we can get.



But I want to know what you guys think about all of this.



Are you bummed Sofia won’t be on Keeping Up With the Kardashians this season? And what do you think about her wanting to get into acting? What role do you think she would be great in?

