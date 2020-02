Published on Feb 12, 2020

The dawn bells are ringing. "Don't give up... The dawn will break to end your darkest hour..."

When piano meets chime bells, an ancient Chinese musical instrument and symbol of Hubei province - Belgian pianist composes song to encourage the Chinese people as they #FightVirus. #COVID19

(Video credit: Kelvin Ho from Wuhan, China; Jean-Francois Maljean from Belgium)