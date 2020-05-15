#demilovato #secret #iloveme

Demi Lovato's 10 Year SECRET Revealed!

Clevver News
4.7M
840 views

Transcript

The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on May 15, 2020

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews
#demilovato #secret #iloveme

Demi Lovato is inching towards that seventh studio album that we have all been patiently waiting for, but that isn’t stopping her from sharing a few secrets along the way.

As Lovatics know, Demi has given her fanbase a taste of her new music with singles “Anyone”, “I Love Me”, and “I’m Ready.”

And Demi has been making sure to give us JUST ENOUGH information that keeps us hanging on for more.


For More Clevver Visit:
Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver
Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver
Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV
Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/emileennisjr

Advertisement
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to