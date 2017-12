Published on Jun 1, 2017

In the face of economic and political crises and in the shadow of nuclear annihilation, the anti-war movement has evaporated. Now Professor Michel Chossudovsky of the Centre for Research on Globalization is calling for a new movement of counter-propaganda and activism to delegitimise the lies that prop up the military-industrial complex. This is the Feature Interview on GRTV, with your host James Corbett and our special guest, Michel Chossudovsky.