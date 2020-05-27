SONG AFTER BREAKUP (Turn on subtitles!) | Townwalker – You Don’t Call Me (in Russian)

Published on May 27, 2020

Original music video of the song after breakup 'You Don’t Call Me (in Russian)' by the indie artist - Townwalker. Directed and filmed during self-isolation by Konstantin Birukov.



LYRICS TRANSLATION



You don’t call me

You don’t write me

Emails

Just spam only



And I move

Messages to the trash folder

About concerts, viagra

And bubble gum



You don’t call me at all

I don’t know your phone number

I’m perishing

Because of you

Where? Who is you with? And how?

What happened? And maybe

We should renew

Our relationship



You don’t call me

Other people call me

They send me messages

Well, you got me

How is the office?

How is the job?

How much money?

And how are you?



I have already forgotten

Your sweet voice

Your nasty voice

I have already forgotten it

So that’s great

You do everything right

Don’t remind me

How I used to be



Townwalker (Konstantin Birukov) is a Russian musician, singer - songwriter in English and Russian. He works in the genres of indie, acoustic rock, folk, Britpop, indie folk music, folk acoustic, indie acoustic.



