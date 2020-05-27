SONG AFTER BREAKUP (Turn on subtitles!) | Townwalker – You Don’t Call Me (in Russian)

Get the track here: https://townwalkermusic.com/zvon
Original music video of the song after breakup 'You Don’t Call Me (in Russian)' by the indie artist - Townwalker. Directed and filmed during self-isolation by Konstantin Birukov.
Let me know what you think about this music video in the comments!
LYRICS TRANSLATION
You don’t call me
You don’t write me
Emails
Just spam only
And I move
Messages to the trash folder
About concerts, viagra
And bubble gum
You don’t call me at all
I don’t know your phone number
I’m perishing
Because of you
Where? Who is you with? And how?
What happened? And maybe
We should renew
Our relationship
You don’t call me
Other people call me
They send me messages
Well, you got me
How is the office?
How is the job?
How much money?
And how are you?
I have already forgotten
Your sweet voice
Your nasty voice
I have already forgotten it
So that’s great
You do everything right
Don’t remind me
How I used to be
Townwalker (Konstantin Birukov) is a Russian musician, singer - songwriter in English and Russian. He works in the genres of indie, acoustic rock, folk, Britpop, indie folk music, folk acoustic, indie acoustic.
