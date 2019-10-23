Sauces to top Biang Biang Noodles (or whatever else)

Published on Oct 23, 2019

How to top a Biang Biang Noodle! We'll show you three (well, three and a half) different toppings you can use on a Biang Biang noodle: a classic stewed pork called 'Saozi', a stewed tomato and egg, and of course the much requested cumin lamb.



Cumin lamb, it should be said, isn't a classic in the Northwest or anything... it's the house specialty of the much beloved "Xi'an Famous Foods" in the west. So to crack the nut of 'a real dish with cumin and lamb that could be used to top Biang Biang noodles' we went with an adapted version of a Xinjiang dish called "Nangbaorou".



As always, huge thank you to Trevor James a.k.a. "The Food Ranger" for giving us free reign to raid his YouTube clips for street food footage. Super nice dude. The two videos we used were here, they're both well worth watching:



And the Mark Weins video in Flushing, who's always a good watch:



