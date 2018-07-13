2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™ - BEL vs ENG - Belgium Pre-Match Press Conference

FIFATV
6.5M
2,824 views

Transcript

The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Streamed live 1 hour ago

  • Category

  • License

    • Standard YouTube License
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to