Final Fantasy 7 Remake Demo Impressions

Published on Mar 9, 2020

Square Enix's FF7 Remake is an innovative action RPG hybrid that combines fast-paced combat with layered strategy. It has tons of potential and could sweep up GOTY 2020.



Check out our Final Fantasy 7 Remake index for the latest news: https://tweaktown.com/tags/final_fant...



Our Amazon Link (US): https://goo.gl/USmIj2

Our Amazon Link (CA): http://goo.gl/UpsZSG

Our Amazon Link (UK): http://goo.gl/3pvGw9



Visit our site: http://www.tweaktown.com



Follow us on social media:



Twitter: @TweakTown

https://www.twitter.com/TweakTown

Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/TweakTown

Instagram:

https://www.instagram.com/TweakTown