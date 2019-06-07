Trade frictions affect Argentinean agriculture, say experts

Published on Jun 7, 2019

Continuing friction over trade triggered by the U.S. against China is not only affecting the world's two biggest economies. The ripple effects are being felt throughout the world, especially in places like Argentina, experts say.



The South American country's economy is heavily focused on the export of agricultural products like soybeans. According to the director of Information and Economic Studies at the Rosario Stock Exchange, Julio Calzada, despite Argentina's recent recovery in terms of area planted for soybean production, prices have been strongly affected.