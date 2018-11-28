Mexico v Canada - FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2018™ - Semi-Final

Published on Nov 28, 2018

Mexico are headed to their first-ever FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup final after edging regional rivals Canada 1-0 in Montevideo thanks to a first-half penalty scored by captain Nicole Perez.

