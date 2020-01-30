Lil Nas X CLAPS BACK To Homophobic Attack!!!

Published on Jan 30, 2020

I don’t know about you, but we all thought that Lil Nax X was on the best dressed list for the Grammy Awards last week! Right up there with Lizzo, Ariana Grande in her TWO dresses, and man! Did you see Billie Elish??



Bottom line… the matching all pink, studded suit with mesh, harness, a cowboy hat and silk Versace scarves was a huge hit -- with most people. But one person had a problem with the outfit and went on a homophobic rant!



Hey guys, I’m Drew Dorsey with Clevver news and seriously? What was this guy thinking?? It’s 2020, we don’t have time, space OR ENERGY for negative homophobic people! BITCH BYE!



Lil Nas X’s Grammys outfit was the center of a rapper’s homophobic rant! Luckily, though, Lil Nas X had an amazing clap back to the hate, so, let’s jump right in.



After Sunday night’s grammy awards, oh which Lil Nas X won two awards, the newcomer also made the night’s best dressed list. But rapper and producer, Pastor Troy, took offense to Lil Nas’s monochromatic look. He went on a homophobic tirade on Instagram against the artist’s wardrobe choice, and sexuality.



Reminder, Lil Nas X came out as gay last year and we love him for it!









Pastor Troy wrote:

Welp, Guess I won’t be winning a GRAMMY…If this what I gotta wear. They love to push this s–t on Our Kids!! … their agenda to take the masculinity from Men, Black Men Especially...Y’all Better open that 3rd Eye and let your Sons Know What Is Real…Or They Ass Gone Be Headed Down That Old Town Road Foreal!!



Ok time out. Luckily, fans came after Pastor Troy IMMEDIATELY after the now deleted instagram post.

This twitter user wrote:

Tearing down other black men because of their sexuality is stupid



And youtubers chimed in too:



Lil Nas X fans with THE SHADE!!!



And ya know what… He wasn’t gonna take the hate either. The “Old Town Road” singer clapped right back in several tweets.



Lil Nas retweeted Pastor Troy’s whole rant writing: damn i look good in that pic on god



I mean, agreed!



Then he tweeted a more direct response to the hatred, particularly from one person who said: Wish you a lot of success and happiness, but young black man your out here making yourself look crazy. There is nothing wrong with you being gay it's cool, just chill with these crazy outfits, your hurting yourself not helping yourself. Respect yourself bro.



Nas wrote back:

“thank u but the way i dress isn’t for everyone. some people like it, some people don’t. i have the upmost respect for myself. i wouldn’t do anything i wasn’t comfortable with.”



And then he proceeded to defend himself further by retweeting a few other colorful outfits he’s worn this award season. All fabulous, by the way.



“Lil Nas X was the secret ingredient used to create the powerpuff girls”



Hey, we’re not gonna argue!



As for Pastor Troy… well, he doubled down on his criticism of Lil Nas X. In a video posted on instagram, the rapper claimed his plan to get men fired up quote, “worked perfectly.”



Sure… we bet that’s “exactly” what you had in mind… ok…



Buy hey… we don’t think Lil Nas X is ultimately too worried about what Pastor Troy thinks. I mean, those youtubers did have a point. Lil Nas X has more Grammys then, well, everyone, including him! He does have a leg up.



Oh, and he posted this photo to instagram, his two beautiful Grammys on full display! One fan wrote, “There he goes folks.”



EXACTLY, there he goes and he isn’t stopping anytime soon!



