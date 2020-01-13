NikkieTutorials BLACKMAILED & Comes Out To Fans!

Published on Jan 13, 2020

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews

What’s up guys? It’s Sussan Mourad here with Clevver News and Nikkie Tutorials just shocked the world by coming out as transgender.She posted a video to her channel called “I’m Coming Out” where she shared the news with her fans.We want to start off by saying how much we love Nikkie and support her here at Clevver and are always so inspired by her work. And we are glad that she was able to share her truth and tell her story the way she wanted to tell it.In the video Nikkie revealed that she’s always wanted to share her story on her terms but unfortunately some people were threatening to blackmail her and wanted to reveal her story to the press.And we can’t think of something more upsetting for Nikkie. When it comes to people’s private matters, it’s never ok for someone to out someone else, whether they are famous or not.And Nikkie did reveal in the video why she didn’t come out until now.And Nikkie decided to use her coming out video as an opportunity to answer some questions that she knew would come up.She said that she’s known her whole life that she’s a girl and has been fully transitioned since she was a teenager.Nikkie also talked about the support from her friends, her family, and her manager and how much it’s meant to her to have their unconditional love.She also talked about her relationship with her fiance Dylan and how she plans on keeping certain parts of her relationship private given this news.She said she was extremely grateful for his support and was honored to be by his side.Nikkie revealed that she came out to Dylan and they are working through everything on their own.And of course, we respect Nikkie and Dylan’s privacy when it comes to their relationship.But what Nikkie wants us all to know most of all is that nothing has changed. She is still going to be the same Nikkie doing the same makeup videos because that’s what she loves most.And we’re just so happy that Nikkie was able to come out and be her true self.And fans are thrilled for Nikkie too.But I want to know what you guys think about Nikkie’s coming out video. Were you surprised to find out that someone tried to blackmail her? And what was your favorite piece of advice she gave in the video? Leave some love for Nikkie down in the comment section below.Then be sure to hit that subscribe button right and the bell to get notified everytime we post! When you’re done with that, click right over here for a brand new video and give this video a thumbs up. Thanks for hanging out with me here on Clevver News, I’m Sussan Mourad and I’ll see you next time!







For More Clevver Visit:

Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver

Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver

Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV

Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/sussan_mourad