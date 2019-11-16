A Badminton Shot faster than 500 km/h? (ft. Carolina Marin) | Is It Possible?

Loading...
Watch Carolina Marin, the Spanish Olympic badminton player as she tries to make a shuttlecock fly faster than 500 kmph.This series explores if it is possible to conquer some of the sports’ final frontiers and who might achieve such superhuman feats. http://bit.ly/Possible_ENSubscribe to the official Olympic channel here & hit the bell! 🔔: http://bit.ly/SubscribeOlympicVisit the Olympic Channel, where the Games never end: http://www.olympicchannel.com
