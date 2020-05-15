Kendall Jenner Launches Mental Health Initiative With Fashion Designer!

Published on May 15, 2020

Kendall Jenner is teaming up with a famous fashion designer to bring awareness to mental health in hopes of ending the stigma surrounding mental health issues in America.



Now more than ever, it seems we could all use a little mental health therapy and thanks to many celebs like Kendall Jenner who are using their platform for good, we’re coming that much closer to destigmatizing mental health in the U.S.



After being open about her own mental health issues in the past, Kendall just revealed that she’s teaming up with fashion designer Kenneth Cole to launch a campaign in recognition of Mental Health Awareness Month.





