Published on Mar 9, 2020

According to reports, Amanda Bynes has been ordered to enter a psychiatric facility for mental health treatment and has also reportedly broken up with her fiancé. Dccording to reports, Amanda Bynes has allegedly been ordered to enter a psychiatric facility and sadly with the recent break up with her now ex- fiancé, Paul Michael, she has also been reportedly really struggling.



If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Youth Crisis Hotline at 1-800-448-4663.