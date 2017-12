Published on Dec 17, 2017

From learning how to throw a javelin on YouTube to winning Olympic gold, Keshorn Walcott's journey to London 2012 incredible. Meet the Caribbean teenager who shocked the athletics world and himself at the Olympic Games.



