Sheroes: The groundbreaking mum who coaches a pop star

In honour of 2019, which some are calling ‘The Year of Women’s Football’ ahead of the FIFA Women’s World Cup™, FIFA is proud to bring you a 6-PART SERIES - #Sheroes - focusing on females with inspirational stories that fuse ‘The Beautiful Game’ and love.

The second is the inspiring story of the groundbreaking mother Natasha Orchard-Smith, who coaches in the men's game in England. Off the pitch, she's the main inspiration for her son George Smith, the guitar hero of New Hope Club.

