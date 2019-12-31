Celebrity Engagements & Weddings of 2019

Published on Dec 31, 2019

Every few days of this past year, it’s seemed like a different celebrity took to social media to post about their wedding. They’ve showed off their extravagant dresses, star-studded guest lists, and jaw-dropping venues and we couldn’t get enough!



We’ve seen wedding after wedding each more exciting than the last and we just can’t wait to see what’s in store for next year.



But for now, we’re going to look back at some of our favorite celeb weddings of the year.



Starting with Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas who pulled off a surprise wedding in Las Vegas after attending the Billboard Music Awards in May.



Sophie wore a white jumpsuit while an Elvis impersonator married the couple with Ring Pops.



But this wasn’t their only wedding.



In June, they hosted a more formal celebration in the south of France where they had a star studded guest list that included celebs like Maisie Williams, Ashley Graham, and the entire Jonas family.



And Joe and Sophie weren’t the only couple that had a star studded wedding in June.



Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger got married on June 8 at an exclusive ranch in Montecito, California.



The couple started dating last June, after Katherine’s mom, Marie Shriver, introduced them and by January they had announced their engagement.



After their wedding they shared matching IG posts on Instagram saying quote, "Yesterday was the best day of our lives! We became husband and wife in front of God, our families and those we love. It was intimate, moving and emotional. We feel so blessed to begin this new chapter of our lives."



And we were in love with Katherine’s simple, elegant gown. She looked beautiful and they both looked so happy!



And this year was also a big year for reality star weddings.



Vanderpump Rules stars Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright also tied the knot in June at the Kentucky Castle in Versailles, Kentucky.



Yes you heard that right, they got married at a freaking CASTLE.



Their wedding was over-the-top extravagant yet beautiful all at the same time.



And being TV royalty, their wedding was attended by plenty of fellow Bravo stars and officiated by none other than *NSYNC's Lance Bass.



And speaking of elegant over-the-top weddings, we have to talk about Ellie Goulding and Caspar Jopling who got married in August.



The two wed at the stunning York Minster Cathedral, but Ellie’s dress was all anyone was talking about.



She wore a long-sleeve gown fit for a princess as it was decorated with white flowers, greenery, and white bow.



And their guest list may have been one of the most star studded of the year.



Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, and Sienna Miller were all in attendance.



As well as some of the actual royal family like Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice, and Sarah, Duchess of York.



Next up is one of the most talked about weddings of the year, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s big day.



After getting officially married during a civil ceremony in September 2018, Justin and Hailey wed again a year later in South Carolina in front of friends and family.



The guest list included celebs like Kendall, Kylie, and Kris Jenner, Scooter Braun, Usher, and Joan Smalls.



But again, all everyone was talking about was Hailey’s dress.



Off White’s Virgil Abloh designed her a pearl-encrusted lace off-the-shoulder gown for the ceremony and accessorized it with a custom veil embroidered with "Till Death Do Us Part."



It was extra AF and we were here for it.



Justin posted plenty of pictures from their big day with captions like one where he wrote quote, “My bwide (say it out loud even if your a thug it’s cute)”



Ok, moving on to Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney who’s wedding was beautiful yet still appropriately lit.



The two tied the knot in Newport, Rhode Island in October.



