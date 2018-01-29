The Perfect Fit ft. Chris Pratt | Michelob ULTRA Super Bowl

Loading...
Working...
Chris Pratt defines what it means to live fit and live fun, making him the perfect fit for Michelob ULTRA’s spokesperson. Watch him train for his Super Bowl debut.Subscribe to Michelob ULTRA’s channel: http://bit.ly/SubscribetoMichelobULTRADiscover Michelob ULTRA, a low carb & low calorie light beer that won’t undo the work you put into working out. Follow us to learn how to go the extra mile:Official Michelob ULTRA Website: http://bit.ly/OfficialMichelobULTRAFacebook: http://bit.ly/MichelobULTRAFacebookTwitter: http://bit.ly/MichelobULTRATwitterInstagram: http://bit.ly/MichelobULTRAInstagramThe Perfect Fit ft. Chris Pratt | Michelob ULTRA
Loading playlists...