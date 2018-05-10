RYAN TUERCK: Pro Drifter vs Autonomous Race Car in Human + Machine Challenge

Published on May 10, 2018

On the street circuit of Formula E Rome, pro-drifter Ryan Tuerck goes up against the autonomous-driven DevBot for the Human + Machine Challenge. Will Tuerck’s grip skills dominate or will DevBot’s LIDAR and machine vision cameras prove to be too much?



This content was filmed by Race Service in partnership with Ryan Tuerck.

____



Roborace is the world’s first competition for human + machine teams, using both self-driving and manually-controlled cars. Race formats will feature new forms of immersive entertainment to engage the next generation of racing fans. Through sport, innovations in machine-driven technologies will be accelerated. Roborace will redefine the way you think about autonomous technology.



To be a part of our autonomous journey, subscribe to our channel: http://goo.gl/TNbPAB



Follow Roborace on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/roborace

Follow Roborace on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/roborace

Follow Roborace on Twitter: https://twitter.com/roborace