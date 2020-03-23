Rhythmic Gymnastics Group Final | Rio 2016 Replays

Can't wait to watch it? Check it out now here: https://oly.ch/RhythmicGroupFinalRio16
Relive the full Rhythmic Gymnastics Group Final from the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. In both rotations, Russia and Spain fought an exciting battle for the title. Italy and Bulgaria, on the other hand, had the biggest chance to win the Bronze Medal. Who has made it to the top of the podium? Stay tuned to find out!
