#ThrowbackThursday

Argentina vs Belgium - Men's Hockey Gold Medal Match | Rio 2016 Replays | Throwback Thursday

Olympic
4.28M
390 views
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Mar 12, 2020

Relive this tough & tight Olympic Men's Hockey Final between Argentina and Belgium from the Summer Olympic Games in Rio 2016!

What is your favorite Olympic moment of all time? Let us know in the comments below and it might be featured in the next #ThrowbackThursday!

Subscribe to the official Olympic channel here & hit the bell! 🔔
http://oly.ch/Subscribe

Visit the Olympic Channel, where the Games never end: http://www.olympicchannel.com

Advertisement
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to