Anonymous: What They Don't Want You To Know About Food Industry

What They Don't Want You To Know 237,198237K
32,095 views

Transcript

The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Apr 1, 2017

Latest anonymous message in 2017 just arrived!
The secrets of the food industry in America. Do you really know what you're eating?
Why does Europe continually ban genetically modified food while so many people in America continue to eat it?
That’s the million dollar question that most people still aren’t even asking in this country. In some cases, people simply don’t want to spend the extra money it costs to buy organic or non-GMO foods, or simply don’t have access to a wide selection of them and are forced to buy them anyway (or eat them at restaurants and cafes).

GMO stands for Genetically Modified Organism, and it can describe the way many products in industries like medicine, scientific research and agriculture are made. At Monsanto, when we say GMO, we're talking about seeds. They grow in the ground like any other seed, only GMO seeds have certain desirable traits setting them apart. These seeds grow into plants that might use water more efficiently, require less farmland or better withstand pests like bugs or weeds.

Don't forget to follow us on:
★ Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/ConspiraciesYT
★ Google+: https://plus.google.com/+WhatTheyDont...
★ Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/whattheydontw...

Advertisement
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to