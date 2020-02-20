Daily Reading for Saturday, February 22nd, 2020 HD

Published on Feb 20, 2020

Reading 1, First Peter 5:1-4

1 I urge the elders among you, as a fellow-elder myself and a witness to the sufferings of Christ, and as one who is to have a share in the glory that is to be revealed:



2 give a shepherd's care to the flock of God that is entrusted to you: watch over it, not simply as a duty but gladly, as God wants; not for sordid money, but because you are eager to do it.



3 Do not lord it over the group which is in your charge, but be an example for the flock.



4 When the chief shepherd appears, you will be given the unfading crown of glory.





Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 23:1-3, 3-4, 5, 6

1 [Psalm Of David] Yahweh is my shepherd, I lack nothing.



2 In grassy meadows he lets me lie. By tranquil streams he leads me



3 to restore my spirit. He guides me in paths of saving justice as befits his name.



4 Even were I to walk in a ravine as dark as death I should fear no danger, for you are at my side. Your staff and your crook are there to soothe me.



5 You prepare a table for me under the eyes of my enemies; you anoint my head with oil; my cup brims over.



6 Kindness and faithful love pursue me every day of my life. I make my home in the house of Yahweh for all time to come.





Gospel, Matthew 16:13-19

13 When Jesus came to the region of Caesarea Philippi he put this question to his disciples, 'Who do people say the Son of man is?'



14 And they said, 'Some say John the Baptist, some Elijah, and others Jeremiah or one of the prophets.'



15 'But you,' he said, 'who do you say I am?'



16 Then Simon Peter spoke up and said, 'You are the Christ, the Son of the living God.'



17 Jesus replied, 'Simon son of Jonah, you are a blessed man! Because it was no human agency that revealed this to you but my Father in heaven.



18 So I now say to you: You are Peter and on this rock I will build my community. And the gates of the underworld can never overpower it.



19 I will give you the keys of the kingdom of Heaven: whatever you bind on earth will be bound in heaven; whatever you loose on earth will be loosed in heaven.'



