#MusicMonday

Meryl Davis & Charlie White honor Indian folk music and dance! | Music Monday

Olympic
3.6M
648 views
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Jul 15, 2019

Team USA's Meryl Davis & Charlie White paid homage to the rich tradition of Indian folk music and dance with this sensational performance from Vancouver 2010!

Are you missing your favorite Olympic performance to music? Just let us know in the comments and we will add them to a future #MusicMonday!

Subscribe to the official Olympic channel here & hit the bell! 🔔: http://bit.ly/SubscribeOlympic

Visit the Olympic Channel, where the Games never end: http://www.olympicchannel.com

Advertisement
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to