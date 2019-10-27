DOJ Barr and Durham close in on Brennan, Clapper and Comey

Loading...
The Duran Quick Take: Episode 351.The Duran's Alex Christoforou and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris discuss the DOJ's Russiagate probe taking it up a notch, to now be turned into criminal investigation.Deep State officials John Brennan, James Clapper and James Comey better lawyer up.
