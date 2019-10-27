#Mifsud #Barr #Durham

DOJ Barr and Durham close in on Brennan, Clapper and Comey

The Duran
94.8K
20,444 views

Transcript

The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Oct 27, 2019

The Duran Quick Take: Episode 351.

The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris discuss the DOJ's Russiagate probe taking it up a notch, to now be turned into criminal investigation.

Deep State officials John Brennan, James Clapper and James Comey better lawyer up.

#Mifsud #Barr #Durham #TheDuran

***
The Duran - http://theduran.com
THE DURAN SHOP - Official merchandise - http://drnshop.com
FREE SPEECH:
FOLLOW The Duran on BLANKCHAT: https://blankchat.com/TheDuran
JOIN THE COMMUNITY - DURAN VIDEO: http://duranvideo.com/
BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/theduran/

DONATE: https://paypal.me/theduran/10
SUBSCRIBE STAR: https://subscribestar.com/theduran
PATREON: https://patreon.com/theduran

INSTAGRAM: theduran_com
https://instagram.com/theduran_com

AUDIO PODCASTS:
iTunes:
https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/t...
Soundcloud:
https://soundcloud.com/user-901836666

SOCIAL:
Gab: https://gab.ai/TheDuran
Minds: https://minds.com/theduran
Facebook: https://facebook.com/thedurancom
Twitter: https://twitter.com/theduran_com

End Music by Luke Mayernik: https://www.lukemmusic.com

Advertisement
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to