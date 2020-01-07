Taylor Swift Recieving MAJOR Award From GLAAD!

Published on Jan 7, 2020

In 2019 we were all debating whether Taylor Swift’s music video for “You Need to Calm Down” was a nice showcase of LGBTQ talent in Hollywood, or a pandering way for Taylor to enlist more gay fans. But now, after she put her money where her mouth is, she is being honored by one of the top LGBTQ organizations in the US.What’s up guys it’s Emile Ennis Jr here with Clevver News and it was just announced that Taylor will be receiving another major award later this year.GLAAD, or the Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation, has announced that Taylor Swift will receive the 2020 Vanguard Award at the organization’s 31st annual ceremony later this year in April.They’ll celebrate the singer’s work as an ally for the LGBTQ community and her advocacy for equal rights and acceptance. If you don’t know what GLAAD is but think it sounds familiar, that’s because Taylor gave them a shoutout in You Need to Calm Down. She sings, “Why are you mad? When you could be GLAAD? (You could be GLAAD)”

She enlisted some of Hollywood’s most well known LGBTQ actors, musicians, and personalities for her “You Need to Calm Down” music video. People like Billy Porter, Laverne Cox, Hayley Kiyoko, and the cast of Queer Eye all graced the music video, along with some of the most popular pop star impersonator drag queens around today.

Following the release of her video, GLAAD saw a huge rise in donations to their group. Particularly, donations of 13 dollars - which is a nod to Taylor’s favorite number. Of course, Taylor herself also donated a large sum of money to the organization. Some people say that Taylor was capitalizing off of the LGBTQ community without actually being an ally. But by starting a petition to support the Equality Act and having fans donate to GLAAD, definitely proved her true allyship.And now she’s being awarded by GLAAD.The organization is also honoring the writer and producer of FX’s Pose, Janet Mock.Pose tells the story of the ballroom scene in the late 80s and early 90s, highlighting the struggles and stigma that transgender people and people living with AIDS had to go through. It was a breakout show in 2018 that has won multiple awards in just the first two seasons. It is another show written and produced by openly gay showrunner Ryan Murphy, who also makes American Horror Story, Glee, The Politician, and Scream Queens.More nominees for the full GLAAD awards will be announced Wednesday, but this was just the first taste of what’s to come.But Taylor has been announced as the winner of the Vanguard award, which is presented to a member of the entertainment community who does not identify as LGBTQ, but who has made a significant difference in promoting equal rights for LGBTQ people.Last year, there was some controversy after it was announced that Beyonce and Jay Z would be awarded the Vanguard Award.People said that Beyonce deserved it, but it shouldn’t have included Jay-Z. But their speech blew everyone, especially their haters, out of the water. Jay-Z brought up his mother who passed away in 2003. And Beyonce said this:Before them, the award was also granted to other well-known gay icons like Britney Spears, Cher, and Demi Lovato.This year, Taylor Swift is granted the award, and she’ll have to try to follow Beyonce’s Red Lobster joke in her speech.GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis talked to E! News about Taylor’s award saying, "From boldly standing up against anti-LGBTQ elected officials to shining attention on the urgent need to protect LGBTQ people from discrimination through the Equality Act, Taylor Swift proudly uses her unique ability to influence pop culture to promote LGBTQ acceptance,"This is a long way from just a few years ago, when Taylor was silent about anything regarding politics or personal viewpoints. Since then, she has endorsed a couple democratic candidates for office. Her first was for the Tennessee State Senate race. At the time in 2018, she said “I always have and always will cast my vote based on which candidate will protect and fight for the human rights I believe we all deserve in this country,"In another post in the beginning of June 2019, Taylor celebrated Pride Month.She said “In excellent recent news, the House has passed the Equality Act, which would protect LGBTQ people from discrimination in their places of work, homes, schools, and other public accommodations. The next step is that the bill will go before the Senate.”She also shared an open letter to Senator Lamar Alexander, urging him to vote in favor of the equality act when it went to the senate.





