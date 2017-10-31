FIWC 2017 Champion meets the stars at The Best

As part of his prize for winning the FIFA Interactive World Cup 2017, Spencer "GORILLA" Ealing met some of the stars of world football in London ahead of The Best FIFA Football Awards.

