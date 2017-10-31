FIWC 2017 Champion meets the stars at The Best

Published on Oct 31, 2017

As part of his prize for winning the FIFA Interactive World Cup 2017, Spencer "GORILLA" Ealing met some of the stars of world football in London ahead of The Best FIFA Football Awards.



To see all the highlights from The Best FIFA Awards 2017:

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...



Check out FIFA on YouTube’s most popular videos:

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...



Please subscribe to FIFA on YouTube to stay updated on daily releases:

http://www.youtube.com/subscription_c...



Other FIFA Social Media Channels

www.facebook.com/fifaworldcup

www.instagram.com/fifaworldcup

www.twitter.com/fifacom