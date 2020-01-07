Emma Chamberlain DRAGGED For Expensive Coffee!

Published on Jan 7, 2020

2020 is all about getting your coin. But more than that, it’s about getting your coin without exploiting the working class by hiking prices of goods far higher than their actual worth.What’s up guys it’s Emile Ennis Jr. here and somebody should tell that to Emma Chamberlain, who has come under fire for her most recent business venture.It’s no secret that Emma loves her coffee. She goes practically every day, even when she’s pretending to be pregnant… Well now she’s taking her love for coffee to the next level, by making a career out of it. She shared a countdown to her announcement in December on Instagram, telling her fans just how excited she was. On her story, Emma wrote “I’m so excited this has always been a big dream of mine” and she even included little coffee beans in her stories.And shortly after, Chamberlain Coffee’s own Instagram account popped up.In just a couple weeks, the account gained over 110 thousand followers. There are some pretty high end, overpriced coffee shops in Los Angeles, but Emma’s takes the cake. Emma teamed up with “Bixby Roasting Co”, an LA based coffee producer, to make her own roast of coffee, as well as other coffee themed products, like this cute mug.She uploaded a video to Youtube called “My Coffee Recipe” to talk a little bit more about what goes into each cup.In the video, she says that she makes her signature cold brew coffee by using 3 whole coffee bean bags.And if you pause it right at the exact millisecond, you can see that she’s using her own Chamberlain Coffee bags.Later in the video she tells the audience that the coffee bags like these are hard to find in stores, and segways to announcing her coffee collection.So far, the reviews for Emma’s coffee are pretty good! But there’s one complaint from a lot of fans that is spreading across social media.See, you can buy the coffee bags in packs of 5, 10, 20, and 30.The 5 pack box costs 10 dollars, which is 2 dollars per bag.Not bad, right? Unless you want to follow’s Emma’s own recipe and use 3 bags for every cup of coffee.

Which is still about 6 dollars per cup.And if you’re a fan of Starbucks like I am, that seems pretty average.Sure, you can definitely get it for much cheaper. But you’re paying for the quality of the cup here. Still, some people are going as far as to call Emma’s coffee collection a “scam”.Now, I’m not sure how true that is, but having coffee or tea in bags is hardly a new idea. And I’m sure Emma isn’t just putting the coffee in burlap sacks and calling it a day.Another person said “i cant believe emma chamberlain is selling coffee for $60 i hate capitalism”You might say she’s in “hot water”. No? … okay.



As for a “scam”, it doesn’t really work that way. Emma is selling a product for a price that she deems fair. If it’s too expensive, that doesn’t make it a scam - that just makes it non-accessible. That’s a fair assessment! Some people are justifying their anger by saying that Emma is selling $60 coffee. That might be true if you choose to buy the jumbo pack. But you can get smaller, much cheaper boxes for just 10 or 20 dollars. And although Emma suggests using three bags for 1 cup of cold brew, doesn’t mean she’s forcing you to! Cold brew is stronger than regular coffee, and most people would only use one bag per cup, which comes to about 2 dollars each. I will say that it’s bold of her to charge $45 for one travel mug.But even that comes with 10 bags! Which is a $20 value.So all in all, if you like Emma’s coffee bags, you should buy them! If they’re too expensive, buy something else! Either choice will give you the caffeine that you need.What we should be questioning about Emma’s coffee though, is if it is fair trade.Meaning that it was produced ethically with sustainably, making sure the workers and the land they grow the coffee on are not being harmed in the production.She told us already that it is eco-friendly, but has yet to make a statement on whether it is fair-trade. As for me, we ordered a box at the office to try. So I’ll let you know if it’s actually any better than my Starbucks cold brew. What do you guys think about it? Will you try it or do you think she’s charging too much?!? Let me know if you think it’s overpriced in the comments below.And then click that subscribe button below if you want to be a part of the clevver family. There’s so much good content coming your way that you’ll want to check out.



