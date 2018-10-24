🇺🇸 Between War and Trump's Ban: An Update | Fault Lines

Published on Oct 24, 2018

In March 2018, as the US Supreme Court was preparing to rule on Donald Trump’s travel ban, Fault Lines traveled to Djibouti, to meet some of the Yemeni families finding themselves stuck between a war and the ban. Many had applied for visas to the US, and traveled there in hopes of being cleared to join their families -- only to be told their applications had been rejected.



Even Yemenis whose parents or spouses were US citizens -- who should have qualified for waivers under new State Department rules, were told they’d been rejected without reason or explanation.



Among them was an American citizen named Najeeb, who’d spent months in Djibouti trying to secure visas for his family, including his eldest daughter Shaima, who was born with cerebral palsy. After we interviewed him, the case was cited in Supreme Court arguments against the travel ban -- but that wasn’t enough to overturn it.



In June 2018, the court upheld the ban in a 5-4 decision, closing the door to countless Yemenis trying to reunite with family in the United States.



Fault Lines reports on how Najeeb and others are coping, as the war in Yemen continues to get worse.



