Liam Payne Is SINGLE After Split From Maya Henry!

Published on Feb 27, 2020

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews



#LiamPayne #MayaHenry #OneDirection



Liam Payne and his model girlfriend Maya Henry have decided to call it quits after six months of dating… so what exactly went wrong?



The good news is that Liam Payne is officially on the market once again… buuuut that takes me to the bad news.



Liam and his girlfriend Maya Henry have called it quits after six months of dating as sources can confirm that he’s been telling his close friends that he is, in fact, single.





For More Clevver Visit:

Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver

Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver

Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV

Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/sussan_mourad