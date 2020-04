Published on Apr 21, 2020

The sun brings hope: solar power improves locals' living conditions in a relocation village, north China's Inner Mongolia. #RuralChinaVlog

China is making efforts to eradicate absolute poverty in 2020. The number of impoverished people fell to 5.51 million at end of 2019 from 98.99 million at the end of 2012. China is trying to blunt the impact of COVID-19, vowing to realize the target at the end of 2020. #povertyalleviation xhne.ws/IWQxb