Sichuan Strange Flavor Chicken (怪味鸡丝)

Published on Jun 25, 2019

The Sichuan "strange flavor" flavor profile might have a kind of curious name - it's just as odd sounding in Chinese as it is in English - but it's an awesome part of Sichuan cuisine. I've heard that this particular dish is sometimes mistranslated as "Bang Bang Chicken" in the West (Bang Bang chicken is a totally different dish), but I'm glad it's crossed the Pacific regardless.



So right! How we'd sub that Hongyou/Chili Flakes with Laoganma. Take about three tablespoons of peanut oil and heat it up until just short of smoke point (200-210C is ok), then let it come down a bit in temp, ~150C. Then mix in two tablespoons of Laoganma chili crisps in oil.



Written recipe will be out at the normal time, ~8AM EST.



