USA vs France: The most epic Swim Relay Finish - Beijing 2008

Published on Nov 21, 2018

Led by anchor Jason Lezak, the USA 4x100m free relay team, including Michael Phelps, swam one the greatest come-from-behind races in history of the Olympic Games against the French team. Frédéric Bousquet and Alain Bernard tell us more about their experience from the Olympic Games 2008 in Beijing.

The inside story on the unknown, overlooked, and unforgettable moments from swimming, alpine skiing, and athletics’ iconic 100m final: http://bit.do/OnTheLineENGL




