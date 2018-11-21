USA vs France: The most epic Swim Relay Finish - Beijing 2008

Published on Nov 21, 2018

Led by anchor Jason Lezak, the USA 4x100m free relay team, including Michael Phelps, swam one the greatest come-from-behind races in history of the Olympic Games against the French team. Frédéric Bousquet and Alain Bernard tell us more about their experience from the Olympic Games 2008 in Beijing.



